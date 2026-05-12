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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has firmly rejected opposition proposals for wide-ranging electoral reform, saying the country’s next parliamentary elections will be held under existing legislation.15 May 2026-14:11
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the European Parliament’s decision to suspend the accreditation of journalists from pro-government television channels Imedi, Rustavi 2 and PosTV at its Brussels headquarters as “absolutely disgraceful”.15 May 2026-14:01
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Solomon Islands parliament has elected opposition leader Matthew Wale as the country’s new prime minister following the ousting of incumbent Jeremiah Manele in a no-confidence vote last week.15 May 2026-09:51
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.14 May 2026-19:58
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A Florida court filing alleges that Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne personally orchestrated a $6 million bribe related to the sale of the seized Russian-linked superyacht Alfa Nero.14 May 2026-19:30
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More than 200 people were injured in a major fire that erupted Tuesday night at a large fuel depot in Abeche, the capital of Chad's eastern Ouaddai province, authorities said Wednesday.14 May 2026-07:00
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The United Arab Emirates has firmly rejected reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the country during the recent period of heightened tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.14 May 2026-06:41
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Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis and his ruling Progressive Liberal Party were re-elected on Tuesday, making him the first leader to be elected to a second consecutive term in nearly 30 years.13 May 2026-06:38
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, as well as regional developments.12 May 2026-20:05
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