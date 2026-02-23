Amazon plans $12 billion data center buildout in Louisiana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab said it plans to invest $12 billion in Louisiana as part of a plan to build data centers in the Pelican State.

The Seattle-based online retailer said the data center buildout, in northwest Louisiana, will create 540 full-time jobs, as well as additional jobs it says will help support the facilities, such as electricians and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technicians, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this month, the company said it expected $200 billion this year in capital expenditures, a sharp increase from 2025's $131 billion, sending shares lower.

News.Az