Amazon plans $6.2B investment in Poland from 2026-2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon.com announced it will invest 23 billion Polish zlotys ($6.23 billion) in Poland over the next three years, as part of a strategy to accelerate its growth in the country.

The investment, outlined in a presentation in Warsaw, marks a continuation of Amazon’s expansion in Poland, though it is lower than the 45 billion zlotys invested between 2012 and 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Between 2026 and 2028, we are going to increase investment in the Polish economy. We will invest 23 billion zlotys in the next three years, so we are accelerating,” said Mariangela Marseglia, vice president for EU stores.

The investment is expected to boost local operations, create jobs, and expand Amazon’s logistics and technology infrastructure in Poland, reinforcing the country as a key hub for the company in Central Europe.

News.Az