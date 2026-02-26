Armenian PM meets with Polish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on February 26.

The Polish President welcomed Pashinyan’s visit and highlighted the importance of the agreement signed between Armenia and Poland in the military-technical sphere, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Nawrocki expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen cooperation in all areas.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of active cooperation between Armenia and Poland and highlighted Poland’s role in deepening Armenia–EU ties and promoting democratic reforms in Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of regional importance.

