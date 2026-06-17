Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best early deals to snag today

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Amazon's annual summer shopping event is officially on the horizon, with an avalanche of Prime Day deals locked in for June 23 through June 26. While the main event is still days away, a wave of early price drops has already started hitting the internet.

What began in 2015 as a quasi-clearance event specific to Amazon has evolved dramatically over the last decade. Today, Prime Day serves as a full-scale summer Black Friday. Major rival retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, routinely launch their own massive sales events simultaneously to compete for shoppers' attention, effectively expanding the discounts far beyond Amazon's ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing NY Times.

For consumers looking to stock up on seasonal favorites, everyday essentials, or big-ticket upgrades, the mid-year sales window offers plenty of genuine opportunities to save. However, shopping experts warn that not every advertised markdown is a true bargain.

Many seasonal sales feature sub-par products that fail to meet strict performance metrics, while other items see artificial discounts that do not reflect actual historical savings. Exercising selectivity and comparing price histories across platforms remains the most effective strategy for shoppers. To help navigate the early noise, retail analysts have begun tracking and verifying the earliest price drops to separate true value from the clearance fluff.

News.Az