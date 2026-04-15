Walmart refreshes private label Great Value

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Walmart has announced a major redesign of its private-label brand “Great Value,” as more shoppers turn to affordable store-brand products amid shifting consumer habits.

The refresh will cover nearly 10,000 food and everyday items, marking the first major update to the brand in over a decade. The rollout will take place gradually over the next two years, starting with categories such as salty snacks before expanding across the full range, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The updated packaging will feature clearer nutritional information and product benefits, aiming to make it easier for customers to compare options and make informed choices.

According to Walmart, the redesign will not affect product quality or pricing, ensuring that Great Value continues to offer low-cost alternatives to national brands.

The move comes as private-label products gain popularity, with consumers increasingly prioritizing value and affordability in their shopping decisions.

It also follows Walmart’s earlier announcement that it plans to remove synthetic dyes from its store-brand food products, including Great Value, by January 2027—part of a broader response to changing health trends and consumer preferences.

The redesign reflects Walmart’s strategy to strengthen its competitive position in a retail environment where budget-conscious shoppers and online growth are playing an increasingly important role.

News.Az