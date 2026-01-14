Amazon to appeal Italian antitrust fine despite reduction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon announced it will appeal an Italian court decision that cut a 1.13-billion-euro antitrust fine to 752.4 million euros ($876.3 million). The original fine, imposed in 2021, accused Amazon of abusing its dominant position and restricting competition in e-commerce logistics in Italy.

The reduction followed a regional administrative court ruling last September, but Amazon said it “strongly disagrees” with the decision and will continue to challenge the fine in legal proceedings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Italy’s antitrust authority also plans to appeal the ruling that lowered the penalty, the Italian financial newspaper MF reported, while declining to provide further comment.

News.Az