Azerbaijan and Italy discuss potential strategic partnership

On January 13, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Edmondo Cirielli, Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting hailed the existing bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, focusing on various aspects of the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries, namely politics, security, economy, trade, energy, education, humanitarian efforts, and other domains, News.Az reports.

The officials particularly underscored the joint energy and educational projects, including the activity of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

They emphasized that today’s successful 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the agreements reached, would provide additional momentum for advancing bilateral relations.

The meeting reviewed the current state of the Azerbaijan-EU relations, including the transport, energy and alternative energy projects.

The meeting also addressed other international and regional issues of shared interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the two countries' Foreign Ministries.

News.Az