Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week

Amazon is preparing a new round of corporate job cuts that could begin as early as next week, as the company moves forward with a plan to eliminate roughly 30,000 white-collar roles, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The upcoming layoffs are expected to be similar in size to the reductions carried out in October, when Amazon cut about 14,000 corporate positions. The total planned workforce reduction would represent nearly 10% of the company’s corporate staff, though only a small fraction of Amazon’s overall global workforce, most of whom are employed in warehouses and fulfillment centers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

People familiar with the plans say the next wave of cuts will likely impact teams across Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail operations, Prime Video, and the human resources division, internally known as People Experience and Technology. The final scope could still change, and Amazon has declined to comment publicly on the reported plans.

The layoffs follow earlier restructuring that Amazon initially linked to the growing role of artificial intelligence. In an internal message last year, the company described AI as the most transformative technology since the internet, enabling faster innovation and efficiency gains.

However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy later clarified that the job cuts were not primarily driven by financial pressures or AI automation. Instead, he pointed to internal structural issues, saying the company had developed excessive bureaucracy and too many management layers over time. He described the reductions as part of a broader effort to simplify operations and improve company culture.

Jassy has previously stated that Amazon expects its corporate workforce to gradually shrink as AI tools help automate routine tasks and boost productivity. Like many global corporations, Amazon has been expanding its use of AI systems to write software code, streamline internal processes, and deploy AI-powered agents for repetitive work. The company also highlighted new AI models during its annual AWS conference in December, reinforcing its long-term commitment to automation technologies.

If completed as planned, the total 30,000 job cuts would mark the largest corporate workforce reduction in Amazon’s history. The company previously eliminated about 27,000 roles in 2022 during another major restructuring phase.

Employees affected by last year’s layoffs were kept on payroll for a transition period, during which they could apply for internal roles or seek new employment. That transition window is now ending, setting the stage for the next phase of planned cuts.

While Amazon remains profitable and continues investing heavily in cloud computing, logistics and AI development, the upcoming job reductions signal a continued shift toward leaner corporate structures and increased reliance on automation to drive efficiency across the company.

News.Az