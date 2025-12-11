Amazon to launch one-hour pickup service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is developing a “rush” pickup service that will allow customers to collect orders from its stores within an hour, Business Insider reports. The service would combine items from both Amazon’s online store and physical outlets in a single “unified” order.

The e-commerce giant plans to pilot the program in at least one major city by early 2026, though the timeline could change, according to the report. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move comes as retailers increasingly invest in ultra-fast delivery models to meet growing demand for instant commerce. Earlier this month, Amazon began testing “Amazon Now”, offering rapid delivery of household essentials and fresh groceries in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.

In August, Amazon expanded same-day grocery delivery for Prime subscribers to over 1,000 U.S. cities, with plans to reach 2,300 cities by year-end.

News.Az