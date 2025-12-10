Amazon to invest $35 billion in India by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon announced plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030 to expand its operations and strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities. The move makes Amazon the latest major U.S. tech company to boost its presence in the world’s most populous country, following multibillion-dollar commitments from Microsoft and Google.

The investment aims to deepen Amazon’s footprint in India’s fast-growing digital economy, where it competes with Walmart-backed Flipkart and Reliance Industries’ retail arm. The company, which has already invested $40 billion in India since 2010, said it has supported more than $20 billion in cumulative exports from Indian sellers and plans to increase that to $80 billion by 2030, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Amazon also aims to create 1 million additional job opportunities in India by the end of the decade.

