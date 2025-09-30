Amazon unveils new Ring cameras and doorbells with smarter AI and clearer video

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Amazon live event is underway in the US, and it’s already making waves. Within minutes, the retail giant introduced a brand-new range of Ring video doorbells and security cameras, featuring “Retinal 2K and 4K” technology, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

So far, we know there’s a brand new Wired Doorbell Plus 2K ($179.99) and Indoor Cam Plus 2k ($59.99), as well as a Wired Doorbell Pro 4K ($249.99), Outdoor Cam Pro 4k ($199.99), Spotlight Cam Pro 4K ($249.99) and Floodlight Cam Pro 4K ($279.99). It’s the biggest drop Ring has made in one go, which makes it a pretty exciting moment.

News.Az