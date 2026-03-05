Amazon website down: Thousands of users report issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consumers across multiple regions have reported problems accessing Amazon’s website, indicating that the platform may be experiencing a widespread outage, according to data from Downdetector.

Reports of disruptions began to surge at around 2:17 p.m., with more than 18,000 users flagging issues within a short period of time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The spike in reports suggests that a large number of customers encountered difficulties while trying to use Amazon services:

Checkout and payment errors

Incorrect or fluctuating prices

Problems updating shipping locations

Of the reported issues, 56% reported having problems at checkout, 18% had problems accessing a product page and 15% of consumers had issues with the mobile app, according to Downdetector. It is unclear what is causing the disruption or how long it may last.

News.Az