Amazon website down: Thousands of users report issues

  • Economics
Source: Reuters

Consumers across multiple regions have reported problems accessing Amazon’s website, indicating that the platform may be experiencing a widespread outage, according to data from Downdetector.

Reports of disruptions began to surge at around 2:17 p.m., with more than 18,000 users flagging issues within a short period of time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The spike in reports suggests that a large number of customers encountered difficulties while trying to use Amazon services:

  • Checkout and payment errors
  • Incorrect or fluctuating prices
  • Problems updating shipping locations
Of the reported issues, 56% reported having problems at checkout, 18% had problems accessing a product page and 15% of consumers had issues with the mobile app, according to Downdetector.

It is unclear what is causing the disruption or how long it may last.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

