Amazon website down: Thousands of users report issues
Source: Reuters
Consumers across multiple regions have reported problems accessing Amazon’s website, indicating that the platform may be experiencing a widespread outage, according to data from Downdetector.
Reports of disruptions began to surge at around 2:17 p.m., with more than 18,000 users flagging issues within a short period of time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The spike in reports suggests that a large number of customers encountered difficulties while trying to use Amazon services:
- Checkout and payment errors
- Incorrect or fluctuating prices
- Problems updating shipping locations
Of the reported issues, 56% reported having problems at checkout, 18% had problems accessing a product page and 15% of consumers had issues with the mobile app, according to Downdetector.
It is unclear what is causing the disruption or how long it may last.
By Nijat Babayev