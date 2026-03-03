Amazon Now brings 15-minute grocery delivery to Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon (AMZN.O) launched its Amazon Now service in Brazil on Tuesday, offering ultra-fast delivery of groceries and everyday essentials in just 15 minutes, said Fernanda Grumach, director of shopping experience at Amazon Brasil, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The service will start in São Paulo and gradually expand to seven other cities by March 9. The move marks Amazon’s latest push to accelerate rapid delivery services across Latin America.

News.Az