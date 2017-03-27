Ambassador: Azerbaijani-Danish turkey factory to be opened in Ismayilli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Danish companies will bring modern technology to Azerbaijan."

Azerbaijan and Denmark will open a joint turkey factory in the Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Denmark Svend Olling said at the meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The Danish companies will bring modern technology to Azerbaijan, and they plan to open a turkey factory in the Ismayilli district jointly with Azerbaijan`s partners," Trend cited Olling as saying.

Touching upon successful activity of Danish companies in Azerbaijan, Ambassador said his country's company invested in Azerbaijan's oil sector.

The Danish diplomat noted that an agreement on elimination of double taxation will be signed between the two countries, and vowed he will spare no efforts to contribute to expanding the bilateral bonds.

News.Az

News.Az