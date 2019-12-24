Ambassador: Egypt supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim in his interview with AzerTag.

The ambassador also pointed to the meeting of the “representative” of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with the governor of Sharm-el-Sheikh. “By mistake, this official representative of the so-called Karabakh puppet republic has been received by the governor of Sharm-el-Sheikh. İt was not an official visit, there was not an invitation. He was just visiting Sharm-el-Sheikh as a tourist. The governor of Sharm-el-Sheikh received him as an Armenian official. He was introduced to him as an Armenian official. He has never introduced himself as a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh. As a tradition, the Governor of Sharm-el-Sheikh receives all representatives of foreign governments if they are in the region to promote tourism.”

The ambassador further added: “For us, Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory that is occupied, and we fully support the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Egypt as a government supports international legitimacy.”

“Relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan are in a very good level. We are working on strengthening relations between the two friendly countries,” Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim added.

News.Az

