Ambassador: OSCE MG - real tool that can contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement

The OSCE Minsk Group is the real international tool that can contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov told Trend.

He said that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are consistently working in this direction.

“I believe that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are actively working towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, they are making every effort to do this,” the ambassador noted.

Earlier, James Warlick, former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, in an interview with the "Voice of America" (VOA) radio station voiced his opinion regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Warlick said that the current new situation opens up new opportunities for resolving the conflict.

Speaking about the "new situation", the ex-co-chair added that he was referring to new opportunities which have appeared with the change of power in Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

