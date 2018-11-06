Ambassador: Souvenir factory under construction in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A souvenir factory is being built in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend on Nov.

Ozoral stressed that the project was initiated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

“Greenhouses and honey bee farms have been established in the village within the operations being implemented by TIKA,” he said. “At the same time, a souvenir factory is being built.”

Fifteen tunnel-type greenhouses with an area of ​​160 square meters each were installed in Jojug Marjanli village as part of the implementation of joint projects of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Turkish embassy.

Greenhouses have been equipped with a drip irrigation system. The users have been provided with seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, tools and equipment to care for plants.

Moreover, 15 families of the village have been provided with 10 bee colonies, various beekeeping equipment and materials.

Earlier, it was reported that within the projects being implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy together with the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, the products produced in greenhouses and honey bee farms created in the village are being sold.

The implementation of projects is of great importance in providing people with jobs in Jojug Marjanli village and in ensuring the socio-economic development of the district.

