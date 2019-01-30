Ambassador: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan almost doubles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan almost doubled in 2018 compared to 2017, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev told reporters in Baku on Jan. 30.

Issabayev made the remarks during a visit of representatives of diplomatic corps, operating in the country, to Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city, Trend reports.

"According to the preliminary statistics, the trade turnover between our fraternal countries - Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, has almost doubled,” he said. “As you know, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Baku two years ago, in April 2017.”

“During the meeting between President Nazarbayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the task was set for our governments to double the trade turnover in the next two years, that is, until 2020, and then, as far as possible, to triple it,” he said.

“We already fulfilled 90 percent of the instructions of our respected presidents in 2018,” he said. “Next year, the trade turnover will be 2.5 times more than in 2017.”

The diplomat stressed that mutually beneficial trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan intensify in almost all areas, including the chemical industry, the oil and gas sector and agriculture.

"We have increased export of grain to Azerbaijan and restored export of wheat to the country,” he said. “I think our people have great prospects, great domestic development and reserves for the planned, balanced, mutually beneficial growth of bilateral trade and economic relations."

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organized a visit of representatives of embassies and international organizations accredited in the country to Sumgait city on Jan. 30.

The visit was organized for over 60 representatives of diplomatic corps operating in the country to familiarize with the development of Sumgait city.

Foreign diplomats visited SOCAR Carbamide and SOCAR Polymer plants in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, the Sumgait State Musical Drama Theater, the Chemist Palace of Culture and the Heydar Aliyev Center, the chess school and the art school for children, Sumgait Boulevard and the Flag Museum.

