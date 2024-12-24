American Airlines Dreamliner transported to San Antonio after tug accident in New York

American Airlines Dreamliner transported to San Antonio after tug accident in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was transported to San Antonio International Airport (SAT) after a reported tug accident at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The extent of the American Airlines Boeing 787-9 widebody damage is unclear. However, the aircraft was fit enough to fly from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on December 20, 2024, News.Az reports, citing US media. The flight between the two cities lasted four hours. According to Flightradar24.com, the aircraft was originally scheduled to operate on December 19, 2024, but the flight was canceled.The aircraft tracking data also reveals that the 787-9 Dreamliner has been on the ground at JFK since November 29, 2024. Before the ground incident, the aircraft was deployed on long-haul flights between Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in the United Kingdom, among others.The aircraft in question is the American Airlines 8.4-year-old Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered as N820AL, which was delivered to the airline in September 2016.According to ch-aviation data, the airline's Boeing 787-9 aircraft can seat up to 285 passengers in a four-class cabin layout: 30 in business class, 21 in premium economy, 36 in economy plus, and 198 in economy class. As of July 31, 2024, the 787-9 clocked 31,117 flight hours and 3,761 flight cycles.Ground damage occurs relatively often, and repairing affected aircraft can be extremely expensive. The causes of ground damage, no matter the source, typically come down to simple human error.

News.Az