American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles - VIDEO

Emergency vehicles respond to an American Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport on June 6, 2025. (Photo: KNN)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An American Airlines flight bound for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after departing from Los Angeles International Airport early Friday morning.

Flight AA 1445, which was scheduled to leave LAX at 1:30 a.m., returned to the airport around 2 a.m. due to an unspecified issue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to runway 25L to inspect the flight shortly after it landed safely at LAX. A mechanical issue prompted the emergency landing, an LAX spokesperson told KTLA. But it remains unclear exactly what the problem was. There were no reports of injuries.

News.Az