American manufacturers demand protection from cheap Ukrainian tubes

The Federal Register of the United States, the official compilation of government documents, has reported the intention to consider increasing tariffs on pipeline tubes manufactured in Ukraine, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.ru .

The reason for the potential introduction of tariffs is that Ukraine has been supplying the U.S. with tubes at a price considered "below normal." This fact was revealed during an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce.If the dumping is confirmed, anti-dumping tariffs may be introduced. According to the official notice published in the Federal Register, the preliminary decision is part of an investigation covering the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.A final decision on the introduction of such tariffs will be made based on the results of the investigation initiated in September 2023. The investigation began following a complaint from American manufacturers, including Borusan Pipe USA and Welded Tube USA. The decision-making process will take about four months.

