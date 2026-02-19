American picks CFM engines for A321neo fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

American Airlines has selected CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines to power future deliveries of its Airbus A321neo aircraft, the carrier said Thursday.

The decision strengthens the airline’s existing relationship with the engine maker and aligns with industry practice of standardizing engine types to reduce operating complexity and costs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

American placed a major aircraft order in March 2024 covering 260 jets, including 85 Airbus A321neo narrowbody planes. The remaining aircraft in the order were split between Boeing and Brazil’s Embraer.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and France’s Safran, competes directly with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX unit, in supplying engines for Airbus narrowbody aircraft.

Under the agreement, CFM will also continue providing long-term maintenance support for the LEAP-1A engines.

American’s existing A321neo fleet is already powered by CFM engines, making the latest decision a continuation of its fleet strategy.

