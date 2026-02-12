Porter Airlines plane slides off runway in Canada - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Porter Airlines Embraer 195-E2 aircraft slid off a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Canada on Wednesday night, but no injuries were reported.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe and were transported to the terminal after the incident, News.Az reports, citing The Laker News.

Following the runway excursion, Runway 14/32 was temporarily closed while officials responded to the situation. Airport operations continued using Runway 05/23, which remained open for both take-offs and landings.

The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, and further assessments are expected as authorities review the circumstances surrounding the event.

