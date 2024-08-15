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American Airlines has selected CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines to power future deliveries of its Airbus A321neo aircraft, the carrier said Thursday.19 Feb 2026-17:15
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Ryanair said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy 30 new spare LEAP-1B engines with a list price of $500 million from jet engine maker CFM, which the budget airline expects to reduce its fuel consumption per flight as it rapidly grows its fleet.10 Jun 2025-11:24
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According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the country continues to strengthen its position in the global energy market by actively increasing domestic production of natural resources. From January to July 2024, the volume of natural gas production in the country increased by 6.2%, reaching 143.6 billion cubic meters, underscoring China's commitment to ensuring energy independence. Oil production also showed positive dynamics, rising by 2.1% to 124.96 million tons.15 Aug 2024-14:37
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