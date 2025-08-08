Yandex metrika counter

American victims of Hamas, Hezbollah attacks file lawsuit against UNRWA

  • World
  • Share
American victims of Hamas, Hezbollah attacks file lawsuit against UNRWA
Photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90

US citizens who are victims and family members of Hamas and Hezbollah terror attacks filed a lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in a district court in Washington, accused UNRWA of violating antiterrorism laws, saying that they are providing funds and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah in other ways, which, according to the State Department, are classified as foreign terrorist organizations, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The 200 plaintiffs also accuse UNRWA of employing staff who have direct ties to these terror groups and are directly involved in terror attacks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      