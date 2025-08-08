American victims of Hamas, Hezbollah attacks file lawsuit against UNRWA

US citizens who are victims and family members of Hamas and Hezbollah terror attacks filed a lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday.
The lawsuit, filed in a district court in Washington, accused UNRWA of violating antiterrorism laws, saying that they are providing funds and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah in other ways, which, according to the State Department, are classified as foreign terrorist organizations, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.
The 200 plaintiffs also accuseUNRWA of employing staffwho have direct ties to these terror groups and are directly involved in terror attacks.