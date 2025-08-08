American victims of Hamas, Hezbollah attacks file lawsuit against UNRWA

According to UNRWA USA, more than 150,000 donors across the US have funded programs to support UNRWA, which provides food, medical care, education, and trauma support to communities in Gaza, the West Bank, and east Jerusalem.

In its statement, UNRWA USA said Gaza is facing "mass, deliberate and forced starvation."

The organization linked the lawsuit to a broader effort of “misinformation and lawfare” intended to undermine UNRWA’s operations. Similar allegations have been investigated previously, UNRWA USA said, citing reviews by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services and an independent panel led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, both of which affirmed the agency’s neutrality safeguards.

The statement also criticized the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), described as a US- and Israeli-backed alternative to UNRWA. It cited testimony from former GHF contractor Anthony Aguilar, who alleged that more than 1,400 Palestinians were shot and killed while trying to obtain food through the foundation’s operations.

Calling the lawsuit “meritless, absurd, dangerous, and morally reprehensible,” UNRWA USA said it will continue its work despite legal pressure.