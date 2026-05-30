Brazil investigates suspected Ebola case in Sao Paulo

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Health authorities ​in Brazil's Sao ‌Paulo state are investigating a suspected case ​of Ebola ​reported on Saturday in ⁠the state capital, ​officials said.

A man ​from the Democratic Republic of Congo presented with ​a fever ​after recently visiting the African ‌country, ⁠which is experiencing an Ebola outbreak, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The patient is in isolation ​at ​a ⁠hospital specializing in the care ​of suspected ​or ⁠confirmed cases of the disease, authorities ⁠said ​in a ​statement.

News.Az