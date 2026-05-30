Brazil investigates suspected Ebola case in Sao Paulo
Source: Reuters
Health authorities in Brazil's Sao Paulo state are investigating a suspected case of Ebola reported on Saturday in the state capital, officials said.
A man from the Democratic Republic of Congo presented with a fever after recently visiting the African country, which is experiencing an Ebola outbreak, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The patient is in isolation at a hospital specializing in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of the disease, authorities said in a statement.
By Faig Mahmudov