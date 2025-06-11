Amid rising tensions, US cuts diplomatic staff in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is reducing staff at its embassy in Iraq due to security concerns, officials said on Wednesday, as Iran issued threats against U.S. bases in the event of a conflict.

"Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq," a US official said on condition of anonymity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Reports said that the US State Department decided to reduce its diplomatic presence in Iraq amid signs that nuclear diplomacy between the United States and Iran may be deadlocked.

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce our Mission in Iraq," the State Department said in an emailed statement.

