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The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a sharp critique of the European Union, calling on the bloc to end what it describes as a "hypocritical" approach toward international law and human rights.

In a formal statement, Tehran responded to recent EU measures and rhetoric, arguing that the European leadership frequently applies double standards when addressing global conflicts and legal obligations, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News.

Iran suggests that the EU’s selective enforcement of international principles undermines its credibility as a neutral mediator on the world stage.

Central to Tehran's argument is the claim that European nations often ignore or downplay violations committed by their own allies while simultaneously imposing sanctions and moral judgments on countries that do not align with Western interests. The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that international law should serve as a universal framework for all nations rather than a political tool used to exert pressure on specific sovereign states. This criticism follows a series of diplomatic tensions regarding regional security, nuclear negotiations, and the implementation of economic sanctions.

The statement further highlighted the humanitarian impact of Western-led sanctions, which Iran maintains are a direct violation of international law and the fundamental rights of its citizens. By pointing to the contrast between European humanitarian rhetoric and the practical effects of their restrictive policies, Tehran is urging the EU to adopt a more consistent and fair-minded diplomatic strategy. The Iranian government stressed that true adherence to international law requires a commitment to justice that remains independent of political alliances or strategic convenience.

Ultimately, Iran's message serves as a challenge to the European Union to recalibrate its foreign policy toward the Middle East and beyond. By calling for an end to "politicized" interpretations of global norms, Iran is advocating for a shift toward genuine multilateralism. The diplomatic friction underscores a growing divide between Tehran and Brussels, as Iran insists that any future cooperation or dialogue must be based on mutual respect and the non-selective application of international legal standards.

News.Az