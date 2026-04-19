Man who fitted Range Rover with blue lights and sirens banned from driving

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A motorist who equipped his Range Rover with illegal blue lights and a siren—joking that the parts were purchased from the budget shopping site Temu—has been banned from the road after being stopped by police.

The driver was intercepted by real traffic officers who noticed the unauthorized emergency equipment on his vehicle. During the encounter, the man reportedly claimed he had installed the modifications for "a laugh," but authorities and the court took a much more serious view of the stunt, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The vehicle was found to be fitted with a sophisticated lighting system and an audible siren similar to those used by emergency services. In the United Kingdom, the use of blue flashing lights and sirens is strictly regulated under the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations, and impersonating a police officer or equipping a private vehicle with such devices is a criminal offense.

The court heard that such modifications pose a significant risk to public safety, as they can cause confusion and panic among other road users who believe they are yielding to a legitimate emergency vehicle.

The driver’s defense centered on the claim that the items were cheap accessories bought online and were never intended for serious criminal use. However, the judge dismissed the "joke" as an irresponsible act that undermined the integrity of the emergency services. Consequently, the man was handed a driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and court costs. The police also ensured that the illegal equipment was seized and destroyed to prevent the vehicle from being used in a similar manner again.

This case serves as a warning to car enthusiasts about the legal boundaries of vehicle customization. While online marketplaces make it easier than ever to purchase automotive accessories, fitting hardware that mimics police or medical vehicles carries heavy legal penalties, including the loss of a driving license and a criminal record. Authorities emphasized that public roads are not the place for such "pranks," as they jeopardize the safety of both the driver and the general public.

News.Az