Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until US lifts port blockade

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Iran's navy says that from Saturday evening the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until the US blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warns that "no vessel is to move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman", News.Az reports, citing The-star.co.ke.

It says a number of vessels had passed through the strait under its management since last night, but that the waterway would shut again until the US stops its blockade of Iranian ports.

"Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered co-operation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," it adds.

Iran's navy says that the continuing US blockade on Iranian ports is a "breach of ceasefire conditions".

As a reminder, earlier this month Iran and the US agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire, during which they agreed shipping traffic will be allowed through the Strait of Hormuz. The vital shipping lane has today been closed again by Iran and Iran's navy says it will remain shut until the US blockade of Iranian vessels and ports is lifted.

In its latest statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy says statements made by Trump on the Strait of Hormuz "carry no validity".

It is not clear if the statement is referring to specific comments made by the US president.

Iran's deputy foreign minister says the country isn't ready for a new round of face-to-face talks with the US, according to the Associated Press (AP), because Washington refuses to drop what he calls "maximalist" demands on key issues.

Saeed Khatibzadeh also tells AP that Tehran won't hand over its enriched uranium to the US, calling it a "non-starter" - despite what Donald Trump said on Friday.

Khatibzadeh says there has been contact between the two sides, but Iran wants a "framework agreement" to be finalised before any in-person talks.

He says the US needs to "understand and address our main concerns", including sanctions imposed on Iran.

Earlier today, Trump says there are "very good conversations going on" with Iran.

News.Az