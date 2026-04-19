Media City Qatar and Es'hailSat partner to enhance digital media infrastructure

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Media City Qatar and Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, have entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at significantly expanding satellite broadcasting capabilities and strengthening the digital media infrastructure for licensed companies within Media City.

This partnership is designed to foster a more robust and connected media ecosystem in Qatar, providing a solid foundation for the growth of creative industries and ensuring that local and international media entities have access to world-class distribution services, News.Az reports, citing Satelliteprome.

Under the terms of the agreement, Es'hailSat will leverage its extensive expertise in satellite communications to provide tailored solutions to Media City's licensed entities. These services include high-quality broadcast and playout services, dedicated satellite capacity, signal transmission, and essential backup and disaster recovery solutions.

By integrating these advanced satellite capabilities, Media City Qatar aims to enable its partners to distribute content more reliably, ensuring uninterrupted broadcasting and enhanced global connectivity.

In return, Media City Qatar will facilitate Es'hailSat's engagement with its growing network of more than 500 licensed companies. This includes providing market access, regulatory support, and onboarding assistance, as well as launching joint marketing and visibility initiatives. The collaboration is also set to explore cutting-edge opportunities in emerging media sectors, such as over-the-top (OTT) services, esports hubs, and the application of artificial intelligence in satellite broadcasting to enhance the delivery of Arabic and international content.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the nation into a primary global hub for media and technology. By combining Media City’s regulatory and commercial framework with Es'hailSat’s technical infrastructure, the two organizations are working to build a more resilient and competitive media sector. This cooperation not only strengthens Qatar's internal media capabilities but also enhances its influence as a major player in the regional and international content distribution market.

News.Az