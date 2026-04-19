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Fire destroys 200 homes, displaces hundreds in Malaysia - PHOTO

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Fire destroys 200 homes, displaces hundreds in Malaysia - PHOTO
Photo: BBC

Hundreds of people have been displaced after a fire destroyed around 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia's Sabah state on Sunday.

Authorities were notified of the fire in Sandakan district at ​around 1.32 a.m. (1732 GMT), the district's fire ​and rescue chief Jimmy Lagung was quoted ⁠as saying by Bernama, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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“Strong winds and the close ​proximity of the houses caused the fire to ​spread rapidly, while low tide conditions also made it difficult to obtain an open water source,” Lagung said, ​according to Bernama.

News about - Fire destroys 200 homes, displaces hundreds in Malaysia - PHOTO


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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