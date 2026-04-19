Fire destroys 200 homes, displaces hundreds in Malaysia - PHOTO
Photo: BBC
Hundreds of people have been displaced after a fire destroyed around 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia's Sabah state on Sunday.
Authorities were notified of the fire in Sandakan district at around 1.32 a.m. (1732 GMT), the district's fire and rescue chief Jimmy Lagung was quoted as saying by Bernama, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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“Strong winds and the close proximity of the houses caused the fire to spread rapidly, while low tide conditions also made it difficult to obtain an open water source,” Lagung said, according to Bernama.
By Faig Mahmudov