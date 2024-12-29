Air Canada plane narrowly avoids disaster as wing catches fire during landing - VIDEO

Air Canada plane narrowly avoids disaster as wing catches fire during landing - VIDEO

An Air Canada flight caught fire while landing at Halifax airport Photo: Nikki Valentine

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Air Canada passenger plane narrowly avoided disaster on Saturday night after its wing caught fire during a landing at Halifax airport.

#aircanada Plane narrowly escapes disaster as aircraft skids down runway, wing catches fire #Canada pic.twitter.com/7UdrOfGvA1 — News.Az (@news_az) December 29, 2024

The Halifax airport was temporarily closed after a plane arriving from St. John's experienced a problem landing, which saw the plane skid down the runway and part of it catch fire, News.Az reports, citing CBC News. According to passenger Nikki Valentine, one of the plane's tires did not deploy properly upon landing."The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud — what almost sounded like a crash sound — as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," she said.Valentine said the plane then skidded down the runway for a "decent" distance as the pilots worked to stop the plane."The plane shook quite a bit and we started seeing fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming in the windows," she said.A statement issued by the airport said the incident involved Air Canada Flight 2259, which was operated by PAL Airlines. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. AT.The statement does not say how many people were on the plane.The people on board were evacuated, and then taken to a hangar to be checked out by paramedics.Valentine estimates the plane's capacity was about 80 passengers, with about 20 rows of seats and a pair of seats on either side of the aisle.She said it was mostly full and it took up to two minutes to get everyone off the plane."One side of the entire plane was on fire, so everyone was pretty much in a hurry to get off — but an organized hurry," she said.Valentine, who spoke with CBC from the hangar where many were taken, said the passengers did not seem to suffer any life-threatening injuries but were shaken up.The airport said one of its runways has since reopened.

News.Az