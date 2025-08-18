An-24 passenger plane skids off runway in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An An-24 passenger plane overran the runway during takeoff at Roshchino International Airport in Tyumen, western Siberia, on Monday morning, according to local authorities.

The aircraft carried six crew members and 40 passengers, including 13 children, but no injuries were reported in the incident, according to a statement posted on Telegram by the Central Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

All passengers were safely evacuated, and airport operations continued following the incident, said the statement.

Preliminary reports suggest that a technical malfunction in the braking system may have caused the accident.

