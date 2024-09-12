Analyst predicts 2 Cryptocurrencies could rally massively

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leading pseudonymous analyst Kaleo has turned bullish on two cryptocurrencies and predicted they could rally massively, News.Az reports.

The bullish prediction comes when the broader markets trade sideways with little to no price outbursts.Kaleo predicted that the world’s second-biggest Ethereum could march upward and reach close to its all-time high of $4,878. Ethereum hit its ATH in November 2021 and never reclaimed its previous glory.The second cryptocurrency that Kaleo is bullish on is Solana. He shared a chart forecasting that Solana could reach the $400 mark delivering massive gains to investors.Solana is currently trading at $134, and a spike from here indicates a 200% rise. Therefore, if the forecast is accurate, an investment of $1,000 could turn into $3,000.However, cryptocurrencies move in tandem with the global markets and a financial downturn could lead to losses.There is no guarantee that Ethereum and Solana will reach $4,400 and $400, respectively. It is advised to do thorough research before investing in either cryptocurrency.

