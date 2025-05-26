Yandex metrika counter

ANAMA discovers another 132 mines and 683 UXOs in liberated territories

Source: ANAMA

Weekly report (May 19, 2025 – May 25, 2025) on operations carried out by organizations involved in mine clearance activities in the territories liberated from occupation has been released, Mine Action Agency of The Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) told News.Az.

80 anti-personnel mines, 52 anti-tank mines, and 683 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

It was reported that an area of 1,798.7 hectares was cleared of mines and UXOs.


