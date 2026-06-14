Azerbaijan rowers win bronze at World Rowing Cup

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Azerbaijani rowers have won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Cup held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The athletes represented Azerbaijan in the lightweight men’s double sculls event and secured a podium finish, News.Az reports, citing Report.

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Ziya Mammadzada and Nurlan Pashayev finished third in the 2,000-meter race, crossing the finish line behind their rivals to claim the bronze medal.

The result marked a successful outing for the Azerbaijan team at the international

News.Az