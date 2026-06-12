Azerbaijan brings home 23 citizens from Syria

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A total of 23 Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from Syria on June 7, 9, and 11 as part of phased, coordinated government measures.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the repatriated group consists of seven women and 16 children, News.Az reports, citing Report.

At the initial stage, authorities identified the location, identities, and citizenship of the individuals. Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Syria and Türkiye, as well as the Consulate General in Istanbul, coordinated the process, issuing return certificates and providing air tickets.

A working group composed of relevant state agencies was sent to Syria, where initial medical and psychological examinations were conducted.

Further measures will be taken to ensure the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated citizens into society.

The implementation of necessary measures for the repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have become victims of armed conflicts on the territory of foreign countries will continue.

News.Az