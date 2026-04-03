Ancient golden helmet stolen from Dutch museum retrieved one year later

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A priceless 2,500-year-old cultural artifact from Romania, stolen in an art museum heist last year, has been recovered.

The Cotofenesti helmet was found more than a year after it was taken in January 2025, and unveiled this week — under armed guard — at the Drents Museum in Assen, in the northeastern part of the Netherlands, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The helmet had been on loan to the museum when it was taken.

"We are incredibly pleased," Corien Fahner, chief prosecutor for the North Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, said during a press conference unveiling the recovered piece. "It has been a roller-coaster. Especially for Romania, but also for employees of the Drents Museum."

Three men were arrested last year soon after they allegedly broke into the museum using a homemade firework bomb and a sledgehammer and took off with the helmet, sparking fears that its nearly unsaleable fame would prompt them to melt it down.

Grainy security video released by police after the attack showed thieves opening the door with a large crowbar and then causing an explosion.

Romanian Justice Minister Radu Marinescu called the incident a "crime against our state," adding that recovering the treasures "is an absolute priority."

Two of three gold wristbands stolen during the heist have also been recovered. Fahner said authorities are still searching for the third bracelet.

The return of the pieces stemmed from a deal made with the men.

The artifacts were on display for the last weekend in the museum as part of a six-month exhibit when they were stolen.

"The helmet is slightly dented, but there will be no permanent damage," Drents Museum director Robert van Langh said during the news conference. "The armbands are in perfect condition."

The suspects’ trial is expected to start later this month.

News.Az