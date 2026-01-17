Andreeva rallies past Mboko to win Adelaide International

The final featured the only two players under the age of 20 currently ranked inside the WTA Tour’s top 20. Andreeva is 18, while Mboko is 19, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Mboko, from Canada, surged to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, but Andreeva quickly turned the momentum. She leveled the score after winning 13 straight points and went on to dominate the remainder of the set and the match.

In the second set, Mboko again fell behind 3-0 and took a medical timeout during which her blood pressure and pulse were checked. After returning to the court, she won her first game of the set, but Andreeva regained control and closed out the match three games later.

The victory marked Andreeva’s fifth WTA title, achieved in her sixth career final.

Mboko has quickly risen near the top of the rankings and owns two career titles, having won the WTA 1000 Canadian Open in Montreal last year and the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open.

Later on Saturday, the men’s final in Adelaide was set to feature Tomas Machac against Ugo Humbert.