Liverpool unveil 2026-27 home kit inspired by historic title-winning season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool FC and Adidas have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026–27 season, drawing inspiration from the iconic strip worn during Liverpool’s 1989–90 title-winning campaign.

The design brings together past and present, paying tribute to one of the most celebrated eras in the club’s history while reimagining a classic adidas look for a new generation of supporters, the club said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The kit is available for purchase immediately through Liverpool’s online store, the LFC Store app, and official club stores both in the UK and internationally.

Liverpool FC confirmed that prices will remain unchanged from last season.

The original adidas kit from the 1989 to 1991 period is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s most iconic designs. It became associated with a dominant team that secured a record 18th league title at the time, the highest in English football history then.

The new home shirt takes direct inspiration from that historic design, particularly its distinctive geometric pattern, blending traditional club identity with updated modern performance features.

Its deep-red base includes a contemporary all-over graphic that echoes the visual style of the late 1980s version while incorporating a more refined and modern finish.

Clean white detailing across the club crest, adidas logo and trims reinforces the classic aesthetic, along with a re-imagined print.

A new LFC name and number style for the back of the shirt has been introduced, which aligns with the club’s new typeface deployed last season, drawing on the wings and talons of the Liver bird for inspiration.

The 2026-27 home kit is completed with deep-red shorts and socks, creating a bold, unified look.

Alongside the home shirt, adidas has also launched a new goalkeeper kit featuring the same iconic design, re-imagined in a distinctive LFC green colourway inspired by the era.

The launch also includes the club’s new domestic training range, featuring a pre-match top, training short-sleeve top, training drill top, long-down jacket, hoodie, pant, jacket and tee, alongside the new anthem jacket, DNA culture wear collection, stadium range, hats and accessories.

News.Az