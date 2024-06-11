Anger among French conservatives as party chief wants election deal with far right

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of France's conservative Republicans called on Tuesday for an alliance between his party's candidates and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally in a snap parliamentary election - a political shift with wide repercussions, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"We say the same things so let's stop making up imagined opposition," Republicans (LR) leader Eric Ciotti told TF1 TV. "This is what the vast majority of our voters want. They tell us 'reach a deal'."Ciotti's comments signified that a decades-old consensus among mainstream parties to join forces to keep the far right out of power was blowing up following President Emmanuel Macron's unexpected decision to call snap elections.Ciotti's move also seemed to push the Republicans (LR) - the heir to Charles de Gaulle and Jacques Chirac's parties - to the brink of collapse, with several party lawmakers walking out the door."It's unthinkable for me (and many LR MPs) that there could be the slightest agreement, the slightest alliance, even local, or personal, with the RN (National Rally)," Philippe Gosselin, an LR lawmaker, told Reuters, adding that LR lawmakers would create a new group.Party veterans said Ciotti was isolated, but he controlled the party and they could struggle to meet the weekend deadline to field candidates outside the party structures.Meanwhile, amid a number of fast moving developments, Le Pen's niece, Marion Marechal, said the smaller far-right party of Eric Zemmour, to which she belongs, had failed to reach an election deal with the RN.And France's divided left-wing parties pledged to nominate joint candidates, but were yet to strike a formal deal, adding to uncertainty over the outcome of the June 30 and July 7 votes.The anti-immigration, eurosceptic RN is widely expected to emerge as the strongest force, although it may fall short of an absolute majority, according to an opinion poll on Monday.The RN was therefore looking for allies to secure control of parliament and it immediately welcomed Ciotti's overtures.LR was already a shadow of its former self, having lost key members to Macron's centrist party and the far right.An LR parliamentary source estimated that only about 10 LR lawmakers, out of 61, would accept such a deal.Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, later told France 2 television that his party will support "several dozen" of current Republican MPs and its candidates in the election.

