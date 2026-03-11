France to send 60 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

France announced it will deliver 60 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

In an interview with French radio TF1, Barrot said the aid shipment has been tripled and will include sanitation and hygiene kits, mattresses, lamps, and a mobile medical post to assist Lebanese communities in need, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The delivery underscores France’s ongoing commitment to supporting Lebanon amid economic and humanitarian challenges.

News.Az