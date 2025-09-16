Anglo American, Codelco finalize $5 billion Chile copper mines deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anglo American and Chile’s state-owned copper producer Codelco announced on Sept. 16 that they have finalized an agreement to jointly operate their neighboring mines in Chile, a move expected to generate at least $5 billion in value.

The partnership brings together two of the world’s largest copper producers, aiming to optimize operations and expand output in one of the globe’s most resource-rich mining regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal marks a significant step for both companies as global demand for copper continues to surge, driven by renewable energy expansion and the electrification of transport.

