Anisimova aims for third straight Grand Slam final

The American, who was named the WTA’s most improved player last season, rose 32 spots to world number four, fueled by her runs to the Wimbledon and US Open finals, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

At Wimbledon, she suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek, but rebounded at Flushing Meadows, defeating the six-time major winner in the quarter-finals. Anisimova then beat Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals before pushing world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final, ultimately falling 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

“I'm coming off of a great year. A lot of confidence,” said the 24-year-old. “I had a lot of great experiences last year, I played a lot of matches. Learned a lot about myself and things that I want to improve. Going into this year I'm just thinking about how I can get that extra edge, improve as an athlete. There are expectations, but I use them as motivation.”

After making her first career appearance at the WTA Finals, Anisimova enjoyed a short off-season at home in Miami before starting the year at the Brisbane International last week, where she lost in the round of 16.

She said her deep runs at Wimbledon and the US Open will prove valuable as she attempts to reach a third consecutive Grand Slam final.

“Just being in those positions for the first time, I think the second time around is always going to be a little easier,” Anisimova said. “At least I have been in those spots and kind of know what to expect. At the same time it's a new Grand Slam. I'm just really taking it one match at a time.”