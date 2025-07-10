News.az
News
Amanda Anisimova
Tag:
Amanda Anisimova
Pegula beats Anisimova to reach Australian Open semis
28 Jan 2026-09:31
Anisimova reaches Australian Open quarters to face Pegula
26 Jan 2026-10:31
Anisimova storms into Australian Open last 16
24 Jan 2026-14:10
Extreme heat disrupts Australian Open, crowds drop
24 Jan 2026-12:37
Anisimova outlasts Siniakova to reach Australian Open third round
22 Jan 2026-10:13
Anisimova cruises into Australian Open round two
19 Jan 2026-12:38
Anisimova aims for third straight Grand Slam final
16 Jan 2026-09:51
Anisimova overpowers Gauff to reach China Open final
04 Oct 2025-13:54
US Open: Anisimova stuns Osaka, sets up clash with Sabalenka
05 Sep 2025-09:31
Anisimova stuns Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final
10 Jul 2025-21:11
