Ankara reiterates support for opening of Zangazur corridor

Ankara supports the soonest opening of the Zangazur corridor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks while speaking at the first trilateral meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in charge of transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Kazakhstan in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu also reiterated Ankara’s support for the process of normalizing Baku-Yerevan ties.

Turkiye’s top diplomat stressed that the opening of the Zangazur corridor will greatly contribute to the further development of regional countries.

