Yandex metrika counter

Ankara to host Azerbaijan-Türkiye intergovernmental commission meeting

  • Economics
  • Share
Ankara to host Azerbaijan-Türkiye intergovernmental commission meeting

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be held on February 22.

The meeting will be held in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The Commission is co-chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      