Ankara to host Azerbaijan-Türkiye intergovernmental commission meeting
The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be held on February 22.
The meeting will be held in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
The Commission is co-chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.