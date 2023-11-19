Ankara's interests in military jets not limited to Eurofighter, says Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had not discussed a possible purchase of Eurofighter jets during recent talks with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, adding that Ankara may be interested in other aircraft, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"He (Olaf Scholz) didn't make any comments on whether they would give it (Eurofighter) or not," Erdogan told journalists Saturday on the plane returning from his visit to Germany.

"We have already given our answer clearly. If they give us these planes, they give them. If not, do we lack doors to knock on? No, we have many," stressed Erdogan.

Referring to steps the country took to purchase air defense systems before buying the Russian-made S-400, he said: "The US did not provide the air defense systems it was supposed to, so we got the S-400 from Russia. Now we have the S-400."

"In terms of fighter jets, we are taking steps to permanently meet our needs," he said.

On Thursday, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Türkiye plans to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

"We want to buy Eurofighter. It is a very effective aircraft. These aircraft are related to the UK, Germany, and Spain," he told parliament.

"Both the UK and Spain say 'yes', and now they are working to persuade Germany. The UK and Spain say: 'We will solve that problem.' If solved, we plan to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets," Guler added.

News.Az